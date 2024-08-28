News
PIX: Naomi Osaka thrills with frills at US Open

PIX: Naomi Osaka thrills with frills at US Open

August 28, 2024 09:06 IST
'I think for me when I put on the outfit it's almost like a super suit, so I try to channel that.'

IMAGE: The green-and-white outfit, one of two colour schemes Naomi Osaka will showcase in Flushing Meadows this year, draws inspiration from Japan's colourful, playful and self-expressive Harajuku style. Photographs: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Twice US Open winner Naomi Osaka played like a tennis superhero on Tuesday, but instead of a cape, her super suit had bows.

She set the tennis world and the internet ablaze as she stepped out on Louis Armstrong Stadium donning a custom-made Nike kit designed by Yoon Ahn featuring a ruffled skirt and a jacket, shoes and headphones adorned in matching bows.

"I think for me when I put on the outfit it's almost like a super suit, so I try to channel that," the former world number one said.

The green-and-white outfit, one of two colour schemes Osaka will showcase in Flushing Meadows this year, drew inspiration from Japan's colourful, playful and self-expressive Harajuku style, she said.

Naomi Osaka

"I chose the colour like at least a year ago. I definitely love to be involved in everything I do, whether it's fashion or anything else," she told reporters after dispatching 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in her opening match on Tuesday.

Like tennis style icon Serena Williams before her, Osaka said she channels strength from expression. But she did take pause before stepping out on the hard court.

"When I was putting on my outfit today, I was like, 'ah, I hope this isn't too much'. Because I had the tutu and then I had the bow jacket and it was green."

Naomi Osaka reacts after getting to match-point against Jelena Ostapenko.

"I feel like everyone was staring at me funny. And then I put the headphones on. That was a real killer."

Once on the court, Osaka's killer focus and devastating serve prevailed as she held serve throughout and blasted nine aces past Ostapenko en route to a straight-sets victory.

 

"I do remember thinking, like, I need to win this match so I can wear my other colour."

"Yeah, I guess you'll see my other colour next time."

Source: REUTERS
