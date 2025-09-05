US Open Final: Can Anisimova Stop Sabalenka's Reign?

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova eyes maiden Slam against Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: US Open/X

The 2025 US Open women’s singles title comes down to Aryna Sabalenka, the world No.1 and defending champion, and Amanda Anisimova, the hometown contender chasing her first major — a clash of power, nerves, and history under the lights in New York.

Sabalenka arrives as the favourite, aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to successfully defend the US Open. The 27-year-old has been perched atop the WTA rankings for 45 consecutive weeks and is on track to clinch the year-end No.1 spot for a second straight season.

For Anisimova, it’s a dream moment close to home. The 23-year-old New Jersey native is contesting her first US Open final, just 56 days after falling short at Wimbledon. Ranked ninth in the world, she continues the remarkable trend of an American woman featuring in every Grand Slam final this season — and now has the chance to lift her maiden major trophy barely 70 miles (114km) from where she grew up.