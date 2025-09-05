Sabalenka Quells Pegula Assault To Enter US Open Final

Belarusian star extends winning run over No. 4 seeded American in rematch of 2024 final.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka overcame a first set blip to get the better of Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka staged a grand fightback to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and enter the women's singles final at the US Open on Thursday.

The Belarusian had beaten the No. 4 seeded American in seven of nine match-ups, including the last three, before Thursday's semi-final and extended that record with a fine all-round showing in a rematch of last year’s final at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

"It was a really tough match. I had to work hard to get this win. She’s such a great player, such a great fighter. Hopefully I can go all the way again. And thank you guys for bringing the best atmosphere," said Sabalenka after the match.

Sabalenka will take on either four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan or American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka held the early initiative with a punishing sequence of shots as the first four games in the first set went on serve before she broke in the fifth with a forehand winner after Pegula saved two break-points.

However, Pegula broke back in the seventh game, ending Sabalenka’s 30 games winning streak.

Backed by vociferous home fans she broke again and held serve at love in the 10th to take the first set from 2-4 down.

Sabalenka got off to a solid start in the second set, breaking Pegula in the second game and holding in the next to go 3-0 up.

In the fourth, she was 0-30 down and drew level but the American did well to hold.

Both players then held serve before Sabalenka got another break in the eighth game to take the set 6-3.

The deciding set was a battle royal. Sabalenka got off to a rousing start, breaking Pegula in the first game and holding at love to go 2-0 up.

That proved the crucial break as Pegula failed to shake the confidence of the No. 1 seed, who sent down with 43 winners and eight aces.