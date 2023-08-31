News
US Open PIX: Teen sensation Gauff cruises to victory

US Open PIX: Teen sensation Gauff cruises to victory

August 31, 2023 00:39 IST
Gauff downs fellow teen Andreeva to reach US Open third round

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her second round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

American sixth seed Coco Gauff delivered a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Russia's Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday in a battle of teenage talents to reach the third round of the US Open.

Gauff, whose lead-up to the year's final Grand Slam included hardcourt titles in Washington and Cincinnati, converted four of her five break point opportunities and surrendered her serve just once during the 76-minute match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: For home favourite Coco Gauff, it was a much more routine day at the office. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The 19-year-old Gauff said she took a more aggressive approach into her second meeting with Andreeva after having to rally back to beat the Russian in three sets at this year's French Open.

"She's the type of player if you give her something she's going to take advantage and today I think I did well making her play off her back foot," Gauff said during her on-court interview.

"But Mirra, I think she has a great future ahead of her, I've been in her position before ... she's going to be back on this stage many more times in the future."

For home favourite Gauff, it was a much more routine day at the office considering she had to dig deep to secure a comeback win in an opening match that left her frustrated with the amount of time her opponent, Laura Siegemund, took between points.

Mirra Andreeva

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her second round match against Coco Gauff. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Andreeva, 16, has relished the Grand Slam stage in her debut season on tour having reached the third round at the French Open and fourth round at Wimbledon but was not able to conjure up similar magic in New York.

Gauff quickly settled into a rhythm after dropping serve in the opening game and during one stretch won 12 consecutive points to open up a 4-1 lead before relying on her serve to close out the set.

Gauff continued to show solid movement and shot selection in the second set where she feasted on Andreeva's serve, twice breaking the Russian to love to build a 5-2 lead before closing out the match with a hold to love.

Up next for Gauff will be a clash with Belgian 32nd seed Elise Mertens, who was a 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-1 winner over American Danielle Collins in a match that lasted nearly three hours.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
