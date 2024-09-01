News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bopanna, Sutjiadi advance to mixed doubles quarters

Bopanna, Sutjiadi advance to mixed doubles quarters

Source: PTI
September 01, 2024 11:18 IST
Rohan Bopanna at the US Open

Photograph: Kind Courtesy USTA/X

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the US Open in New York.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi, seeded eighth, beat the Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

 

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

Bopanna and his partner had won 7-6(7), 7-6(5) against Germany's Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

Bopanna had also moved into the third round of men's doubles along with Ebden with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

Source: PTI
