US Open: Auger-Aliassime ousts Rublev, seals QF spot

September 02, 2025 00:58 IST

The result sends the Canadian into his fourth career major quarterfinal.

IMAGE: Felix Auger-Aliassime's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Felix Auger-Aliassime said stepping back onto Arthur Ashe Stadium "felt even better than the first time" as he returned to the US Open quarterfinals with a composed 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev on Monday.

The 25-year-old, reaching his first major quarterfinal since the 2022 Australian Open, kept his cool to notch his second victory in nine meetings with the Russian.

The Canadian admitted the moment carried extra weight after battling injuries and dips in confidence since his 2021 breakthrough semifinal run at Flushing Meadows.

"Today is my first time playing Arthur Ashe in a few years. It feels even better than the first time," Auger-Aliassime said.

"In '21 I was on my way back and had a few setbacks and injuries, struggles with confidence. To come back here for the second time, it feels better and more deserved. I'm soaking in every moment here."

The 25th seed, coming off a stunning win over world number three Alexander Zverev, credited his mental approach for back-to-back statement victories.

"It is always a battle and it was important for me to stay ahead and keep putting pressure on to the last point," he said.

"In those tight moments, you want to come with the right state of mind. There's a lot of excitement around in our world today but on the court we need to be calm-headed in those big pressure moments."

 

The result sends Auger-Aliassime into his fourth career major quarterfinal, as he looks to mirror his 2021 run to the semis, where he fell to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev.

He will next face Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
