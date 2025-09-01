HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Proteas suffer double injury blow ahead of Aus clash

Proteas suffer double injury blow ahead of Aus clash

September 01, 2025 23:38 IST

Rabada

IMAGE: Pacer Kagiso Rabada is recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Australia recently. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa will be without striker-bowler Kagiso Rabada for Tuesday's opening One Day International against England at Headingley, captain Temba Bavuma revealed ahead of the clash.

The 30-year-old is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Australia, where South Africa won a three-match ODI series last month.

Matthew Breetzke, who has started his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more, injured his hamstring in the second of the ODIs against Australia and also sits out the opening clash against England as a precautionary measure.

Teenage pace bowler Kwena Maphaka, 19, will also not play as Bavuma said his workload was being managed, but he could yet feature in the limited overs clashes in England. The three ODIs are followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

"Kwena is an exciting player; he is still probably on the raw side, but that makes him even more exciting. He is a bit more awkward to face than other lefties, and he may have a role to play in these weather conditions," Bavuma told a press conference on Monday.

Veteran pinch-hitter David Miller also misses out on the ODIs but is in the squad for the T20s. He remains in contention for the 2027 World Cup squad, added Bavuma.

The 36-year-old has not played international cricket since the Champions Trophy in March and missed the tour to Australia because he was playing in the Hundred competition in England.

 

"Any international commitments that occurred during the Hundred, David wasn't available for. Unfortunately, he wasn't part of our build-up for the ODIs. But then with the T20 stuff, the Hundred is done, he'll fall back into the team," the South Africa captain explained.

"David's still within the mix in the ODI stuff," he added.

Team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (Wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
