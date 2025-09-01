HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CAFA Nations Cup: India go down fighting against Iran

CAFA Nations Cup: India go down fighting against Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 01, 2025 19:57 IST

India-Iran

IMAGE: India will next meet Afghanistan on September 4 in their final group assignment. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

A gritty India fought hard for most part but let in two goals in the last seven minutes to eventually lose 0-3 to defending champions Iran in their second group match of the CAFA Nations Cup football tournament, in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday.

The Indian defence largely remained compact and thwarted waves of Iranian attack but failed to stop strikes from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60th minute), Ali Alipourghara (89th) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6).

Iran are a formidable side, ranked 20th in the world, while India are currently at 133rd in FIFA ranking.

Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei had come with a team that has a mix of veteran internationals and few emerging talents from the Iranian Premier League.

India had beaten higher-ranked Tajikistan 2-1 in their opening match on August 29. They will next face Afghanistan on September 4 in their final group B match.

 

The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, scheduled to be played on September 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
