US Open 2025: Tanvi pulls off an upset; Srikanth exits

IMAGE: The 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma entered the second round in women's singles at the US Open 2025 defeating World No. 23 Nguyen Thuy Linh. Photograph: BAI Media

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth faced an early exit from the US Open 2025 in Iowa after losing his first round men's single tie against 77th-ranked Harry Huang of England 21-19, 12-21, 21-14.

In women's singles, World No. 66 Tanvi Sharma pulled off a huge upset, beating World No. 23 and second-seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam 21-19, 21-9 to move into the Round of 16.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth, currently ranked 50 and seeded eighth for the BWF Super 300 tournament, suffered an inexplicable meltdown despite leading 18-16 in the first game.

The 32-year-old, who recently reached the final of the Malaysia Masters 2025, marking his first BWF World Tour final in six years, fought back in the second game to force a decider but ran out of steam and lost the match in just under an hour.

Three other three Indians in the fray -- Priyanshu Rajawat, Sankar Subramanian, and Rithvik Sanjeev Satish Kumar -- also failed to cross the first hurdle in men's singles.

World No. 38 Rajawat, seeded sixth, lost to Chinese Taipei's 54th-ranked Yen-Chen Ting 10-21, 21-12, 7-21, while Satish Kumar went down 21-18, 21-12 to France's Enogat Roy.

Chinese Taipei's Jhuo-Fu Liao sent Subaramanian packing with a scorline of 21-13, 21-19.

Ayush Shetty and Tharun Mannepalli, however, made it to the second round, where they will face each other.

World No. 34 Shetty, seeded fourth, outclassed Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-17, 21-19 while Mannepalli came from behind to beat France's Arnaud Merkle 19-21, 21-18, 21-18.

In women's singles, Anmol Kharb rallied from a game down to beat Czechia's Tereza Svabikova 16-21, 21-13, 21-19, while Aakarshi Kashyap breezed past Chinese Taipei's Ting Yu Liang 21-19, 21-10 in just 34 minutes.

Qualifier Ira Sharma also advanced to the round of 16 after her opponent, Yi-Ting Hung of Chinese Taipei, retired during the third game.

Meanwhile, Tanya Hemnath and Shriyanshi Valishetty's suffered an early exit. Hemnath lost to Amalie Schulz of Denmark, while Valishetty went down to the Ukrainian seventh-seed Polina Buhrova in straight games.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were knocked out after losing to the unheralded Chinese Taipei duo of Yu Chieh Lin and Yu-En Hung 21-17, 16-21, 17-21 in the first round.

Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra too packed their backs early, going down 2-15, 15-21, 21-16 to the Guatemalan pair of Christopher Alexander Martinez Salvador and Diana Corleto Soto, ending India's run in the mixed doubles category.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, in women's doubles, and Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, in men's doubles, have already advanced to the second round.