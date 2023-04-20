News
US, Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

US, Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

April 20, 2023 07:41 IST
FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is pictured during an event at Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The United States and Mexico have informed FIFA they will submit a bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the countries' federations said on Wednesday.

US Soccer (USSF) and Mexico's football federation (FMF) have until May 19 to formally submit their 'Bidding Agreement'.

 

The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999, when they won the second of their record four titles, and in 2003. Mexico has not hosted the tournament before.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 edition of the tournament.

"The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico," said USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone.

FMF President Yon De Luisa added: "Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development is one of the strategic priorities of the FMF."

Mexico, the U.S. and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
