US journalist dies while covering Agentina vs Netherlands World Cup match

US journalist dies while covering Agentina vs Netherlands World Cup match

December 10, 2022 11:00 IST
IMAGE: Attempts were made to revive US soccer journalist Grant Wahl in the press box at Lusail Stadium before he was taken by stretcher to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead. Photograph: Grant Wahl/Twitter

Well-known US soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after suffering "acute distress" while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.

 

US Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the US Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, had been tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match earlier on Friday.

His agent, Tim Scanlan, told Reuters that Wahl had "appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time" at the quarter-final match.

Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box at Lusail Stadium before he was taken by stretcher to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar’s international media office and World Cup organizer, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and legacy, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

"Everyone's emotional and it's really traumatic," Scanlan said. "He was a true advocate for both the men's and women's games and really just cared deeply about the sport. He was empathetic and just truly a brilliant writer."

Wahl said in late November he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

He said World Cup security denied him entry to the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

Wahl wrote on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he posted on Substack.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter the department had been in close communication with Wahl's family.

"We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible," said Price.

The US soccer community shared in an immediate outpouring of grief over the news.

"He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable," Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said in reaction to news of Wahl's death.

"This is so devastating," twice World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe said on Twitter. "All the love to his family and loved ones."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
