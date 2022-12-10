News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neymar unsure if he will play again with Brazil

Neymar unsure if he will play again with Brazil

December 10, 2022 09:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either.'

Neymar sheds tears as he walks back after Brazil's loss to Croatia via the penalty shoot-out in the World Cup quarter-final at Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

IMAGE: Neymar sheds tears as he walks back after Brazil's loss to Croatia via the penalty shoot-out in the World Cup quarter-final at Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Brazil star Neymar is unsure if he will play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties on Friday.

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," an emotional Neymar told reporters.

 

"To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward.

"I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 percent that I'll come back."

Neymar's team mate Dani Alves said that he would be retiring from international duty but intended to keep playing at club level.

Against Croatia, Neymar put the South Americans ahead with a brilliant mazy run in the first half of extra time.

But their rivals equalized three minutes from time and then won a penalty shootout 4-2 to go through to the semifinals where they will face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neymar becomes Brazil's top goalscorer with Pele
Neymar becomes Brazil's top goalscorer with Pele
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
Van Gaal hails players' effort; bemoans penalty misses
Van Gaal hails players' effort; bemoans penalty misses
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
'Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us'
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties, enter semis
Distraught Brazil rue what might have been
Distraught Brazil rue what might have been

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Distraught Brazil rue what might have been

Distraught Brazil rue what might have been

PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil

PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances