Rediff.com  » Sports » Unbelievable! Lizard causes F1 practice chaos

Unbelievable! Lizard causes F1 practice chaos

September 21, 2024 17:25 IST
F1 Singapore GP

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Formula One/X

 A large lizard on track halted final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One marshals tried to catch the rogue reptile.

Drivers watched in amusement as the monitor lizard, a familiar sight in Singapore, reacted to the chase with a sudden burst of speed after sauntering onto the circuit shortly after the start of the daylight session.

 

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with team mate Lance Stroll the only drivers on track at that time, was alerted to the lizard's high-risk walk in the final sector.

"We are told the track is clear but just have a look for the lizard," the Spaniard was told over team radio.

"No, it's in the middle of the track," the double world champion replied as he skirted it and returned to the pit lane.

Sky television commentator David Croft named it Larry, suggesting it had the purposeful stride of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The interruption was brief before practice resumed.

Lizards have been a regular hazard at the grand prix, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase dubbing one particularly large specimen "Godzilla" in 2016.

When a smaller one emerged during last year's practice, Lambiase suggested "maybe Godzilla had a kid".

Monitor lizards are typically shy, according to Singapore's National Parks' Board, unless cornered. They are also diurnal, meaning they sleep at night - a relief for organisers of the night race.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'India aim to host 2036 Olympics; finish in top 10'

'India aim to host 2036 Olympics; finish in top 10'

Is Rishabh Pant the New Sehwag?

Is Rishabh Pant the New Sehwag?

