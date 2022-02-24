From soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion of Ukraine

UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia

IMAGE: People protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

UEFA will move this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning and it is expected to agree on moving the final.

The showcase match in European club football was set to be held at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28 - an event that would have normally drawn thousands of fans from across the continent.

The stadium is known as the Gazprom Stadium after a sponsorship deal with Russia's state energy company, which also sponsors UEFA's Champions League and UEFA's Euro 2024 national team competition.

"Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions," UEFA said in a statement.

"We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow," the organisation added in a further statement.

Zenit St Petersburg are in action in the Europa League on Thursday, playing in Spain against Real Betis, and UEFA said that game would not be impacted.

"UEFA can confirm that all tonight's games will be played as scheduled," the organisation said.

IMAGE: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin arrives at a news conference. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

A group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday, asking it to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

The 2023 Champions League final is due to be held in Istanbul with Wembley in London hosting the following year and Munich's Allianz Arena the venue for the final in 2025.

UEFA's later statement condemned the Russian invasion.

"UEFA shares the international community's significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine," the organisation said.

"We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people."

In a separate move, German club Schalke 04 said it was removing Gazprom's logo from its shirts due to events in Ukraine.

Four-time F1 champion Vettel says will not race in Russia

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not take part in the Russian Grand Prix even if it goes ahead as planned after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

Russia has held grand prix races since 2014, with this year's event scheduled for Sept. 25.

Formula One officials have said they are "closely watching" developments, but they have not commented on whether the Russian Grand Prix would go ahead on schedule in September.

"My own opinion is I should not go," Vettel, who races for Aston Martin, told reporters during pre-season testing in Barcelona. "I think it’s wrong to race in the country."

"I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership," the 34-year-old said.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed.

"When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure," said the Red Bull driver.

Western sanctions against Russia are likely to include measures against more Russian banks including VTB, the title sponsor of the Russian Grand Prix.

The race, set to move to a track outside St Petersburg starting next year from its current Sochi Olympic Park venue, has been attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, who has also handed out trophies on the podium.

"Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments," the sport's commercial rights holder, which was acquired by U.S.-based Liberty Media in 2017, said in a statement without mentioning the September race.

Formula One also includes Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, a 22-year-old who drives for the U.S.-owned Haas team, whose title sponsor is Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by his father and billionaire Dmitry Mazepin.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner had been scheduled to appear at a press conference on Thursday but was withdrawn from the line up.

IOC condemns 'breach of Olympic Truce' after Russia invades Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, saying the Russian government had breached the Olympic Truce that is currently in effect and which aims to harness the power of sport to promote peace and dialogue.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

The Olympic Truce, which began seven days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4, ends seven days after the closing of the March 4-13 Paralympic Games.

"The International Olympic Committee strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," it said in a statement.

"The respective UN (United Nations) resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 2 December 2021 by consensus of all 193 UN Member States."

The resolution calls on member states to cooperate with the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee "to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation."

The IOC said its president Thomas Bach had reiterated his call for peace. Bach had asked the nations to "give peace a chance" at the opening ceremony earlier this month.

The IOC added it has established a task force to monitor the situation and to "coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible".

Several sports governing bodies are keeping an eye on the developments in Ukraine.

European soccer's governing body UEFA will meet on Friday to discuss moving the Champions League final from the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The announcement came after a group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday, asking it to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic oppose World Cup qualifiers in Russia

Russia should not be allowed to host World Cup qualifiers next month after its invasion of Ukraine, the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said on Thursday.

Russia is currently due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

"The Football Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the playoff matches... should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation," they said in a joint statement.

"The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations," they added.

The associations said they expected FIFA and UEFA to react immediately and to come up with alternate venues.

SvFF chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson told Reuters earlier on Thursday that playing a World Cup playoff match in Russia was "almost unthinkable".

"As it looks here and now, today, there is absolutely no desire to play a football match in Russia," he said.

Russia is also set to lose the Champions League final this year with UEFA calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday to move the match from St Petersburg.

Brazilian players in Ukraine appeal for rescue

A group of Brazilian footballers based in Ukraine appealed to their government to be rescued following Russia's attack on their host country on Thursday.

"All our friends and family, the situation is serious and we are prisoners in Kyiv awaiting a solution to get out," Junior Moraes, a Shakhtar Donetsk player who is a naturalised Ukrainian, said on Instagram.

"We are in a hotel. Pray for us."

In a video recorded at a hotel where around a dozen players had gathered with wives and children, members of the group asked Brazilian authorities to come and rescue them.

"We really feel abandoned because we don't know what to do," one of the women said. "We don't know how to resolve this situation."

The Brazilian foreign ministry later said the embassy in Kyiv was "open and dedicated ... to protecting the close to 500 Brazilian citizens in the Ukraine."

Without referring to any individuals or groups it urged Brazilians to remain in daily contact with the embassy and said those in the east of the country should move to the capital Kyiv if it is safe to do so.

Group members said they had gathered at the hotel to meet and discuss how to get out of their predicament.

"There is a shortage of fuel in the city, the borders are closed, the air space is closed, we can't get out," one of the men said.

Most of the players play with the Shakhtar Donetsk club, based in the east of the country.

Shakhtar has more more a dozen Brazilian players in their squad, while Dynamo Kviv also has at last one Brazilian on their books.There was no immediate reply from Shakhtar to Reuters emailed request for comment. Dynamo Kyiv could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.