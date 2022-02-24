Why Kaneria is thanking IPL franchises

IMAGE: KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana and KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta at the IPL auction. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Many Australian cricketers won't be available for the start of the Indian Premier League due to their national commitment during the Pakistan tour.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders had taken to their official Twitter accounts to wish their respective Australian players for their tour to Pakistan.

DC, that bought David Warner and Mitchell Marsh at the IPL auction last fortnight, tweeted, 'David Warner, Tests. Mitchell Marsh, All formats. Our Australian boys are ready for a historic tour of Pakistan. Can't wait to see them in action.'

KKR wished their star bowler, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, whom they brought back at the auction.

Reacting to the tweets, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria appreciated the 'gestures' from the IPL franchises.

'The IPL franchises showed a gesture regarding their Australian players in Pakistan. They wished them all the best for the iconic Australia tour of Pakistan. There's nothing wrong there. India has always been there to support their players,' Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

'IPL is the biggest league in the world. There's nothing bigger than that and nothing can even come close. The people affiliated with IPL are some of the most respected ones in cricket,' Kaneria stated.

'Every time, when a team leaves Pakistan, some people blame India. If a player opts out of a tour, the blame shifts to India. Anything wrong happens, it is blamed on India. But there's no reaction from there. The gesture that IPL franchises showed to their players was immense.'