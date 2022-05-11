News
Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India

Uber Cup: Sindhu loses as Korea thrash India

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 11, 2022 17:43 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympic Khel/Twitter

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was vanquished by world number four An Seyoung yet again as the Indian women's badminton team suffered a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match of the Uber Cup Final in Bangkok, on Wednesday.

 

After two successive wins against Canada and USA, it was a reality check for the young Indian team as it could not take a single game from the Koreans during the five-match tie.

However, the defeat will not count much as India have already sealed a quarter-final berth after ensuring itself a top-two finish in the group after two victories.

For Sindhu, it was a disappointing outing as she succumbed to her straight fifth loss to An Seyoung, losing 15-21, 14-21 this time in a lopsided contest as India conceded an early 0-1 lead.

The combo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi was no match to world number two pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan, going down 13-21, 12-21 in 39 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap then was sent packing 10-21, 10-21 by world number 19 Kim Ga Eun as India surrendered the tie 0-3.

In the next two matches, Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Heeyong beat Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly 21-14, 21-11, while Ashmita Chaliha lost 18-21, 17-21 to Sim Yujin as Korea completed the 5-0 drubbing of India.

The Indian men's team will face Chinese Taipei in group C of Thomas Cup Final later in the day.

Source: PTI
