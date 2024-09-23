News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Two siblings, two gold medals'

'Two siblings, two gold medals'

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Vaishali in Chess Olympiad

IMAGE: Praggnanandhaa, sister Vaishali their mother Nagalakshmi Rameshbabu with Grandmaster Judit Polgár, second right, arguably the greatest women's world chess player, and Grand Master and International Master Sofia Polgár, second left. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova

There was double joy for Ramesh Babu, the father of R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali, as both his children won gold in the most prestigious biennial team chess event in the world.

While GM Praggnanandhaa was an integral part of the men's team, his elder sister Vaishali also played a key role in the women's title triumph.

 

"We are very proud (of Praggnanandhaa). My daughter Vaishali's team also won the gold medal, so we're happy about that as well," said Ramesh Babu.

"All the team players have done very well and won gold medals."

He added that the success of Indian chess players had given a huge boost to the game in the country.

"Nowadays, chess has become very popular after cricket. More and more people are getting interested. Apart from academics, playing chess is becoming a part of their career. Youngsters are taking it up as a career."

He added that both Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali were aiming for more success in their career.

"Every chess player wants to become a world champion, and they (Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa) have to improve their rating. So, that is their aim right now." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad
How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'
India's Youth outclass Australia, seal ODI series
India's Youth outclass Australia, seal ODI series
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox
India reports first case of Clade 1 variant of Mpox

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'

'I saw the spark in Gukesh at 7'

Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'

Chess Champs stress team spirit: 'We did it together'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances