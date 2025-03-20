HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Two Indian athletes banned for doping

Two Indian athletes banned for doping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 00:13 IST

x

A general view of an Anti-Doping test procedure

IMAGE: A general view of an Anti-Doping test procedure. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Sprinter Akshay Nain and race walker Aditya Negi have been handed four-year suspensions by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) after they tested positive for steroids.

Nain, who had won a silver in 200m and a bronze in 400m at the 2023 National Open, had returned positive for Drostanolone metabolite (3 alpha-hydroxy, 2 alpha-methyl-5 alpha androstan-17-one), will serve a 4-year ban from October 23, 2023.

 

The 24-year-old Nain has personal best of 10.85s (100m), 20.97s (200) and 46.40s (400).

Negi, on the other hand, had been under provisional suspension after testing positive for 19-Norandrosterone. His ban period started from February 22, 2024.

The 20-year-old had won a silver in 10km race walk event in the National U-20 Race Walking Championships in 2024.

The ADDP gave the decision on February 18, but the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) made it public only on Wednesday.

Also on February 18, the ADDP handed two-year ban on wrestler Pawan Kumar and three-year suspension on boxer Pravesh Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pandit-Bravo conflicting personas a win for KKR
Pandit-Bravo conflicting personas a win for KKR
PIX: Chhetri scores on return as India tame Maldives
PIX: Chhetri scores on return as India tame Maldives
SEE: Mamata Didi gets special gift from Messi
SEE: Mamata Didi gets special gift from Messi
'Winning IPL Is Incredibly Difficult'
'Winning IPL Is Incredibly Difficult'
GT skipper Gill on challenges of captaincy
GT skipper Gill on challenges of captaincy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ramadan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 2

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 3

10 Perfect Paratha Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Aamir Khan steps out with Gauri for 1st time0:37

WATCH: Aamir Khan steps out with Gauri for 1st time

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around her upon safe arrival3:08

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around...

Egyptian Astronaut Sara Sabry hails Sunita Williams' return to Earth0:44

Egyptian Astronaut Sara Sabry hails Sunita Williams'...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD