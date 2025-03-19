SEE: Mamata Didi gets special gift from Messi

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee received a signed jersey from Lionel Messi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamata Banerjee/X

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a known football enthusiast.

And her joy knew no bounds on receiving an autographed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi.

She took to X to share her happiness: 'Football is a passion that runs through my veins, much like every person in Bengal who has ever kicked a ball on the 'para' fields. Today, that passion found a special place as I received a jersey signed by none other than Lionel Messi.

'The love for football binds us all, and Messi, an artist with the ball, a maestro of our times, embodies the spirit of brilliance that Bengal admires. This jersey is a symbol of the unbreakable connection between Bengal and the beautiful game.'

IMAGE: Mamatadi admires the trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of Real Madrid on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI

Ms Banerjee has a strong connection with football. In the past she backed East Bengal's inclusion in the Indian Super League in 2020.

In 2022, she launched the 'Khela Hobe Divas' with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports.

In September 2023 she had visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid along with La Liga President Javier Tebas.