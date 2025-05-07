HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Pranav loses in Asian Chess Championship

Pranav loses in Asian Chess Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 20:08 IST

x

World junior champion V Pranav of India lost to seasoned Grandmaster Jan Emmanuel Garcia of Philippines in the first round of the Asian Continental Chess Championship Al Ain, UAE on Wednesday.

IMAGE:  V Pranav of India lost to seasoned Grandmaster Jan Emmanuel Garcia of Philippines. Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar

On a day when top seeded Grandmaster Nihal Sarin was seen struggling before playing out a draw with another Filipino Paulo Bersamina, fourth seed Murali Karthikeyan had it easy and scored his first victory at the expense of Cao Qingfen of China.

It was a rather mixed day for the huge Indian contingent here with 18 Grandmasters and many others wanting to make an impression in the Asian event.

 

While former winner Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM P Iniyan won their games against Aradhya Garg and Omonov Asrorjan of Uzbekistan respectively, Leon Luke Mendonca and S L Narayanan played out draws against their opponents.

Important and Indian results round 1 (Indians unless specified): Paulo Bersamina (Phi) drew with Nihal Sarin; Amin Tabatabaei (Iri) beat Khuong Duy (Vie); Nikita Matinian (Fid) drew with Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb); Murali Karthikeyan beat Cao Qingfeng (Chn); Atakhan Abtin (Iri) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca; Jan Emmanuel Garcia (Phi) beat V Pranav; Arfan Aditya Bagus (Ina) drew with S L Narayanan; Bai Adelard (Tpe) drew with Abhijeet Gupta; M Pranesh beat Liyanage Ranindu Dilshan (Sri); Omonov, Asrorjon (Uzb) lost to P Iniyan; Aradhya Garg lost to Surya Shekhar Ganguly; Sankalp Gupta drew with Isanzhulov Arystan (Kaz); Setyaki Azarya Jodi (Ina) lost to Pranav Anand; S P Sethuramanbeat Ritviz Parab; S Aswath beat Aziz Husain (Qat). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Freestyle Chess: Arjun draws with Nakamura
Freestyle Chess: Arjun draws with Nakamura
Is Indian chess making right moves? Yes, says Humpy
Is Indian chess making right moves? Yes, says Humpy
Praggnanandhaa third in Superbet Rapid-Blitz chess
Praggnanandhaa third in Superbet Rapid-Blitz chess
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Harika end battle in a flash
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Harika end battle in a flash
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Erigaisi loses to Nepomniachtchi
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Erigaisi loses to Nepomniachtchi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing President Murmu on Op Sindoor1:31

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing...

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror camps3:25

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD