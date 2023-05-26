News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tsitsipas 'can feel it' as he eyes French Open title

Tsitsipas 'can feel it' as he eyes French Open title

May 26, 2023 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed earlier this month that he parted ways with coach Mark Philippoussis

IMAGE: Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed earlier this month that he parted ways with coach Mark Philippoussis. Photograph: Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday said his split with coach Mark Philippoussis ahead of the French Open was motivated by a desire to simplify the feedback he was receiving from his box.

Former Australian tennis player Philippoussis, who joined Tsitsipas's coaching team last season and helped guide the world number five to the Australian Open final in January, confirmed the split on Instagram earlier this week.

Tsitsipas's main coach is his father Apostolos.

"It's never easy having two coaches on the court. I know they are there to help and give the best they can, and provide for me," Tsitsipas told reporters ahead of his first-round match against Jiri Vesely.

 

"But sometimes it can get quite kind of hectic having two coaches share opinions. I'm at a phase of my career in life where I need one coach that can provide all the information, all the analysis, all of the things that I'm looking for to improve my game. Less is more, in my opinion.

"... it is very important to stick with few people, in my opinion, and make that work, because when you have a lot of people around you, it can get very draining for your mental energy, too."

Tsitsipas added that his split with former Wimbledon and US Open finalist Philippoussis was a "mutual decision".

"I have had weeks where I just travelled with my coach because that's how I felt it should have been done and I don't regret any of it, because it's a personal feeling," Tsitsipas said.

"I love Mark. He's an amazing person, and we still stay in touch with him very often."

Tsitsipas has been in fine form during the clay swing, reaching the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and Madrid, the final in Barcelona and the semi-final in Rome.

The 24-year-old, who will be hoping to claim a first Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, said he has been trying to play with the same mindset he had during his run to the 2021 Roland Garros final.

"It was a great two weeks of tennis for me, and I do remember how I did things and I do remember what worked better for me during these two weeks in Paris," Tsitsipas said.

"My capacity is big and grand, and I can feel it. I just need to get a few good first matches to keep believing that I actually can do something this year."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
They Will Perform At IPL 2023 Finale...
They Will Perform At IPL 2023 Finale...
Ponting picks Australia's playing XI for WTC final
Ponting picks Australia's playing XI for WTC final
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned
Six ex-Yorkshire players sanctioned
SC stays HC order imposing cost on Abhishek Banerjee
SC stays HC order imposing cost on Abhishek Banerjee
Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
Dhami says he won't allow 'land jihad' in Uttarakhand
Dhami says he won't allow 'land jihad' in Uttarakhand

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Meet the top men's contenders at French Open

Meet the top men's contenders at French Open

French Open: The top 5 women to watch out for

French Open: The top 5 women to watch out for

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances