Krunal's stay with Warwickshire cut short due to groin injury

Source: PTI
August 23, 2022 14:48 IST
IMAGE: Krunal Pandya played five games for Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.50 and also took nine wickets. Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Out-of-favour India all-rounder Krunal Pandya's stint with English county side Warwickshire was cut short after he sustained a groin injury, forcing him out of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The 31-year-old had picked up the injury while batting during Warwickshire's first innings against Nottinghamshire on August 17.

 

The spinner didn't return to the field in the second essay. He was not part of the team for the next two games against Middlesex and Durham as well.

"Krunal Pandya will return to India this evening after receiving a diagnosis on the groin injury he sustained against the Notts Outlaws in the Royal London Cup," the club said in a statement on Monday.

Pandya, who had been roped in by the county team in July to play in the 50-over competition, played five games for Warwickshire in the ongoing tournament, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.50 and also took nine wickets.

"It's frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes," Warwickshire's Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace said.

"Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I'm sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch.

"Due to the short turnaround, we won't be signing a replacement, however, I'm incredibly excited to see our squad build on Sunday's excellent win over Durham,” Farbrace added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SEE: 'No hurdle big enough' for Bumrah
Uncle Hardik All Smiles With Baby Kavir
Tough when you play 2 matches and then sit out: Axar
Sena vs Sena: SC sends petitions to Constitution bench
All India Football Federation polls on September 2
India-UK ties need to be two-way, says Rishi Sunak
When Stokes nearly gave up cricket...
ASIA CUP 2022

Dravid Covid-19 positive; to join Asia Cup squad later

When Stokes nearly gave up cricket...

