NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final





IMAGE: Action from the Durand Cup semifinal played between North East United FC and Shillong Lajong, in Shillong, on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Durand Cup/X

Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC edged past local favourites Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Durand Cup in Shillong on Monday.

First-half goals from Thoi Singh and Moroccan striker Alaeddine Ajaraie and a strike in added time of the second half by Parthib Gogoi did the job for the Highlanders, as they scripted a piece of club history by making their first-ever Durand Cup final at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

A crowd of over 15,000 mostly partisan home fans was silenced when Thoi scored following a well-worked move in the 13th minute and Ajaraie added a second in the 33rd, courtesy a wonder-ball from Spanish playmaker Nestor Roger.

Shillong gave a good account of themselves thereafter, but players like Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the Highlanders' mid-field helped the visitors control the game before Parthib, brought in late by Spanish coach Juan Pedro Ben Ali, put the icing on the cake with a solo effort three minutes into added time.

The Highlanders did well to score the early goal. Samte's throw-in from the left flank found Ajaraie inside the box. Ajaraie's delectable back-heel to Jithin saw the lanky winger make a dash towards the backline and deliver a telling cross to Thoi, who slotted home with clinical precision.

Shillong Lajong tried to fight back and a long-ranger from Wahlang dipped viciously, forcing Gurmeet in the NorthEast goalmouth to hurriedly parry it away.

In the 33rnd minute, Nestor managed to bisect the Lajong back two to find Ajaraie perfectly positioned to score the second goal. The Moroccan brought it down beautifully with his left foot and chipped it over goalkeeper Manas. But the ball hit the upright and came back into play.

Ajaraie was fortunate to get a second shot at it and this time he made no mistake.

Notice for ticket holders ahead of Durand Cup semis Kolkata

The ticket holders turning up for the Durand Cup semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC in Kolkata on Tuesday will not be allowed to enter the stadium with tifo, drums, smoke candles or other inflammable materials, the Kolkata Police said on Monday.

The notice was issued due to the security issues in the wake of RG Kar Medical College protests.

"...This is to request you to convey through your authority to the contesting teams i.e. the Mohun Bagan Super Giants and the Bengaluru FC that no Tifo or drums, smoke candles or other inflammable materials will be allowed inside the stadium during the said match," the authorities said in the notice signed by the joint commissioner of police, Bidhannagar.

"It is requested that the above may clearly be communicated to both the teams and their fans so that the spectators who would be arriving to watch the scheduled match on the 27th August at the VYBK, Salt Lake are aware of the same and they will cooperate with the security agencies in this regard."

"We anticipate a positive cooperation from your side and also from the end of the concerned teams (MBSG and Bengaluru FC) in this regard, in the interest of ensuring a smooth and enjoyable semifinal match on the 27th August," they said in the notice.

Amid the protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the city police and the tournament organisers had earlier cancelled the derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, saying that providing extra security for the clash would be a big challenge.

In a rare show of camaraderie, supporters of arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan then gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium, the venue of the cancelled Kolkata Derby, to protest the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

As Asia's oldest football tournament enters the final stages of the competition, Bengaluru FC have their task cut out against the defending champions. Mogan Bagan have not only scored 10 goals but also stoutly defended their citadel, conceding just three goals.