Rain Washes Away GTs' Hopes

Unseasonal rain in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13, 2024, night drowned the Gujarat Titans' play-off aspirations and left GT fans soaked and dejected.
The highly anticipated clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders never got underway due to relentless rain.
Disappointment settled over cricket fans as they arrived at the Narendra Modi stadium, only to find the pitch shrouded and the match hanging in the balance.
After almost five gruelling hours of downpour, both captains conceded defeat to the weather, officially eliminating the Titans from IPL 2024 contention.
While some fans initially found humour in the unseasonal rain, their spirits soon dampened as the rain refused to relent. Early revelry under the showers quickly turned to a scramble for cover under umbrellas as the rain persisted.