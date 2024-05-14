News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain Washes Away GTs' Hopes

Rain Washes Away GTs' Hopes

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 14, 2024 05:54 IST
IMAGE: GT fans brought their A-game: smiles and poetic placards! Photograph: BCCI

Unseasonal rain in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13, 2024, night drowned the Gujarat Titans' play-off aspirations and left GT fans soaked and dejected.

 

IPL fans

IMAGE: Rain or Shine: Dedicated GT fans kept spirits high.

The highly anticipated clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders never got underway due to relentless rain.

Disappointment settled over cricket fans as they arrived at the Narendra Modi stadium, only to find the pitch shrouded and the match hanging in the balance.

After almost five gruelling hours of downpour, both captains conceded defeat to the weather, officially eliminating the Titans from IPL 2024 contention.

While some fans initially found humour in the unseasonal rain, their spirits soon dampened as the rain refused to relent. Early revelry under the showers quickly turned to a scramble for cover under umbrellas as the rain persisted.

IPL fans

IMAGE: As the rain persisted, disappointment settled over the crowd.

 

IPL fans

IMAGE The fans' initial enthusiasm couldn't withstand the relentless rain.

 

IPL fans

IMAGE Even the most optimistic GT supporters couldn't escape the disappointment as the match was called off.
REDIFF CRICKET
