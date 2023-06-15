News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Messi lights up Beijing with fastest goal of international career

PIX: Messi lights up Beijing with fastest goal of international career

June 15, 2023 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the international friendly against Australia at Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China, on Thursday

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the international friendly against Australia at Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Lionel Messi delighted Argentina fans in Beijing when he scored the fastest goal of his international career in a 2-0 friendly win over Australia, netting after 79 seconds at a raucous Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

Fans immediately got their money's worth when Argentina won the ball in Australia's half in the second minute and Enzo Fernandez found Messi, who sidestepped two defenders before beating the keeper with a curling shot from outside the box.

 

Messi, who last week confirmed he wanted to move to American side Inter Miami, has now scored in seven straight games for Argentina and the country's talisman has shown no signs of slowing down ahead of his 36th birthday next week.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is challenged by Australia's Kye Rowles and Denis Genreau

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi is challenged by Australia's Kye Rowles and Denis Genreau. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

A sea of blue-and-white had greeted the teams as they stepped out onto the pitch with an overwhelming majority of the 68,000 capacity crowd sporting Argentina jerseys.

"I can't see any yellow shirts anywhere," Australia coach Graham Arnold said before the match.

"I just really hope Lionel Messi gets a little percentage of the shirt sales because I've never seen so many Argentine number 10 shirts in my life!"

Argentina doubled their lead in the second half when Rodrigo De Paul floated in an enticing cross into the box and substitute German Pezzella found space between two defenders to fire home a free header.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Superfan rejoices as Messi visits Beijing
Superfan rejoices as Messi visits Beijing
Move Over Djoko, Jokic Is Here!
Move Over Djoko, Jokic Is Here!
EPL fixtures: City's title defence begins at Burnley
EPL fixtures: City's title defence begins at Burnley
Imphal: Security forces, mob clash; houses set afire
Imphal: Security forces, mob clash; houses set afire
Biparjoy makes landfall, to continue till midnight
Biparjoy makes landfall, to continue till midnight
Real's Vinicius Jr to head FIFA's anti-racism panel
Real's Vinicius Jr to head FIFA's anti-racism panel
Bengal panchayat nominations: 1 shot dead, 2 critical
Bengal panchayat nominations: 1 shot dead, 2 critical

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Real's Vinicius Jr to head FIFA's anti-racism panel

Real's Vinicius Jr to head FIFA's anti-racism panel

Messi To Celebrate Xi's 70th Birthday!

Messi To Celebrate Xi's 70th Birthday!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances