News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tour de France: Selfie-seeker causes massive crash!

Tour de France: Selfie-seeker causes massive crash!

July 17, 2023 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss hit the spectator's arm and lost his balance, taking down Nathan van Hooydonck, Dylan van Baarle and a group of around 20 riders during Sunday's 15th stage of Tour de France. Photographs: Benoit Tessie/Reuters

Tour de France teams have urged spectators to be more careful after a fan trying to take a selfie caused a massive pile-up during Sunday's 15th stage.

 

Three team mates of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard crashed when Sepp Kuss hit the spectator's arm and lost his balance, taking down Nathan van Hooydonck, Dylan van Baarle and a group of around 20 riders.

"There was a spectator leaning into the road... There was a narrowing in a town. We were just trying to slow down the peloton to let the break go," Jumbo-Visma's Kuss said.

"And then just on the side unfortunately, somebody wanted to get a selfie. I didn't really see it coming."



Team Cofidis asked spectators to be careful and said in a statement that they "don't need a cellphone to make memories".

Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion, was one of the riders brought down in the crash and his Ineos Grenadiers team called on spectators to "give the riders room to race".



In 2021, a fan who caused a crash when she held up a cardboard sign towards a television camera while facing away from oncoming cyclists was fined 1,200 euros ($1,347.48).

Prosecutors had sought a four-month suspended jail sentence after she was accused of involuntarily causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.



Monday is a rest day before Tuesday's 16th stage, a 22.4km time trial. Vingegaard holds a 10-second lead over twice winner Tadej Pogacar as the Tour enters its final week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Was Sonam Doing At Wimbledon?
What Was Sonam Doing At Wimbledon?
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
What's Priyanka Doing At Wimbedon?
What's Priyanka Doing At Wimbedon?
Modi has suddenly...: Congress on NDA meet
Modi has suddenly...: Congress on NDA meet
The India Story On A Parade Ground
The India Story On A Parade Ground
Madhavan's Moment With Modi And Macron
Madhavan's Moment With Modi And Macron
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Inter Miami's grand welcome party for Messi

PHOTOS: Inter Miami's grand welcome party for Messi

PIX: Wimbledon champ Alcaraz proves he's the real deal

PIX: Wimbledon champ Alcaraz proves he's the real deal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances