Top 12 Photos from Week 1 of the Australian Open

January 21, 2019 14:19 IST

Victory roars, disbelief in triumph, meeting legends, getting acquainted with wildlife, it’s all happening at the Australian Open.

We bring you best images from week one of the 2019 Australian Open Championships at Melbourne Park

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka with Roger Federer at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka with Roger Federer at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in the fourth round on Sunday

IMAGE: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in the fourth round on Sunday, January 20. Photograph: Jack Thomas/Getty Images

USA's Frances Tiafoe celebrates victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday

IMAGE: USA's Frances Tiafoe celebrates victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, January 20. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

USA's Sloane Stephens plays a forehand in her fourth round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday

IMAGE: USA's Sloane Stephens plays a forehand in her fourth round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday, January 20. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

USA's Serena Williams consoles Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska after winning their third round match on Saturday

IMAGE: USA's Serena Williams consoles Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska after winning their third round match on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Belgian veteran player Kim Clijsters looks uncomfortable with a snake around her neck on Wednesday

IMAGE: Belgian veteran player Kim Clijsters looks uncomfortable with a snake around her neck on Wednesday, January 16. Photograph: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

Simona Halep celebrates winning a point in her third round match against Venus Williams on Saturday

IMAGE: Simona Halep celebrates winning a point in her third round match against Venus Williams on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spain's Garbine Muguruza takes a selfie for fans after her third round match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky on Saturday

IMAGE: Spain's Garbine Muguruza takes a selfie for fans after her third round match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves in his third round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov on Saturday

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves in his third round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his first round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Mondday, January 14

IMAGE: Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his first round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday, January 14. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Two women in bridal gowns walk around Garden Square at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 18

IMAGE: Two women in bridal gowns walk around Garden Square at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 18. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Malta's Francesca Curmi plays a backhand in her first round Junior Girls' Singles match against Australia's Annerly Poulos on Saturday, January 19

IMAGE: Malta's Francesca Curmi plays a backhand in her first round Junior Girls' Singles match against Australia's Annerly Poulos on Saturday, January 19. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
