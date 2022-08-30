News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Clinton, Tyson, Jackman cheer Serena

Clinton, Tyson, Jackman cheer Serena

By Rediff Sports
August 30, 2022 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's rare that a world number one and defending champion is the warm up act at the US Open, but that was the case on Monday, August 29, 2022, as Daniil Medvedev played second fiddle to Serena Williams, who took the court later having hinted the match could be her last.

Williams, widely considered the greatest woman's player ever, breezed to a straight sets victory over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Day 1 of the Open to make the second round.

Eager to witness what many felt would be Williams's final competitive match, thousands of fans poured into the Arthur Ashe stadium for her early evening clash, few taking notice of the match between Medvedev and American Stefan Kozlov.

Among them were former US president Bill Clinton, boxing great Mike Tyson and actor Hugh Jackman, all not expecting to see greatness but to celebrate it.

Playing her 21st US Open, Serena has never lost in the first round and her victory over Kovinic was her 106th at Flushing Meadows.

A look at the celebrities who cheered Serena:

 

IMAGE: Serena with family and friends after winning her first round match. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mike Tyson -- who starred in Ligar along with Vijay Deverakonda -- at the Arthur Ashe stadium. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Serena with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Actors Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman with alpine ski legend Lindsey Vonn. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Serena is greeted by all-time tennis legend Billie Jean King after the match. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York perform before Serena's match. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Former US President Bill Clinton. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Serena Williams is interviewed by Gayle King after the victory. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Bella Hadid, left, poses for a selfie with a fan. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

 

IMAGE: American rapper Queen Latifah. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
'I don't want to be pregnant again'
'I don't want to be pregnant again'
Sania Won't Retire In 2022. This Is Why
Sania Won't Retire In 2022. This Is Why
US Open PIX: Serena sizzles; Thiem, Tsitsipas stunned
US Open PIX: Serena sizzles; Thiem, Tsitsipas stunned
A Swayamvar With A Difference
A Swayamvar With A Difference
The next telecom battle in India is about to begin
The next telecom battle in India is about to begin
Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession
Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Serena the showstopper on Day 1 of US Open!

PIX: Serena the showstopper on Day 1 of US Open!

US Open Pix: Serena sizzles; Thiem, Tsitsipas stunned

US Open Pix: Serena sizzles; Thiem, Tsitsipas stunned

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances