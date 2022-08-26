IMAGE: Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams at the A Conversation With Champions event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, August 25, 2022. Photographs: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

Serena Williams and her elder sister Venus Williams attended the A Conversation with Champions event at the New York Palace hotel on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The sisters's appearance at the event comes just weeks after Serena stunned fans by announcing she would be retiring from tennis.

IMAGE: From left, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Serena Williams at A Conversation with Champions.

Serena wore a sleeveless yellow top and black mini skirt while Venus opted for a striking green cardigan.

IMAGE: The sisters have fun at A Conversation with Champions event.

During the sit-down, Serena stated that she had found new priorities outside the sports world.

IMAGE: A view of the A Conversation with Champions event.

Serena said she had 'evolved away from tennis, into other things that are important to me'.

Serena then noted that she plans to prioritise her family in the future.

'As an athlete I absolutely do not want to be pregnant again. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out,' she said.

The Williams sisters, aged 42 and 40 respectively, were joined by Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at the event.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com