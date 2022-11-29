Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil

IMAGE: Football legends Kaka, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo at the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on Monday, November 28, 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaka/Facebook

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland was graced by a legendary quartet.

Kaka, 2002 World Cup-winning captain Cafu, dead-ball magician Roberto Carlos and former Brazilian goal-machine Ronaldo (the OG!), were in the stands as Casemiro struck a 83rd minute goal to script a win and propel Brazil to the last 16.

A sea of Brazilian fans and the 'Special Four' inspired the otherwise unconvincing Samba Boys to a late win on Monday.

Brimming with talent, Brazil are favourites to repeat what Cafu did 20 years ago.