Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert

Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 29, 2022 08:53 IST
Brazil fans

IMAGE: Thousands of yellow shirts painted Doha's Stadium 974 bright yellow on Monday evening. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images and Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Could Brazil become six-time World Cup champions in Qatar?

Ask any Brazil fan and they believe they can,

A sea of yellow made up of Brazilian fans filled Doha's Stadium 974 on Monday, November 28,m 2022.

The hero of the night was Casemiro who fired Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup with a goal against Switzerland.

Thousands of yellow shirts had painted the inside of this quirky stadium bright yellow in a frieze of canary, broken up only by small pockets of local fans in traditional white robes and a smattering of red Swiss shirts.

It was hard to believe this was a match being played on the Arabian peninsula, for it had every setting of a home game for the Brazilians -- from the thunderous roars accompanying every fancy move to the rhythmic beat drummed out throughout.

Brazil's jersey is probably the most recognised soccer shirt out there: The canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles.

The fans are hoping that the samba will bring joy to the desert this year.

Brazil fans

Brazil fans

Brazil fans

Brazil fans

Brazil fans

 
REDIFF SPORTS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

