Tiafoe falls short, but US tennis is back!

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe reached the 2022 semi-final and the quarter-final in New York last year, and he was in top form after reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati last month. Photograph: Geoff Burke- Images/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe came up short in his all-American semi-final clash at the US Open on Friday but leaves Flushing Meadows seeing the "floodgates" open for US men's tennis.

The match at Arthur Ashe Stadium - the crown jewel of American tennis - was appointment viewing for US fans. The two rivals put on a show for much of the affair before Taylor Fritz pulled away in the fourth set 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

While the defeat will sting for some time, Tiafoe said strong American performances in New York this year will make an impact on the sport, as Fritz is the first US man in 15 years to reach a major final.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz hugs Frances Tiafoe after the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke- Images/Reuters

"It opened the floodgates for sure. I think guys are gonna start believing they can go deep in slams," he said.

"A lot of guys are going to be able to think they can do it, especially in this one where later in the season, stuff like that with American crowds and what have you. I think it's big."

The ebullient fan favourite was already looking to the future, telling reporters he wanted to end the year on a positive note with the Asian swing and Laver Cup next on his agenda.

"Obviously this is gonna hurt and stuff. I'm gonna turn the page, I'm going to try to end the year strong," he said.

"I'm going to let this sting, but I'm gonna learn from this. You know, I'm gonna work really hard. I'm going be in these positions again, for sure. Just hoping for a different outcome."