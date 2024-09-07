News
Tiafoe falls short, but US tennis is back!

Tiafoe falls short, but US tennis is back!

September 07, 2024 17:19 IST
Frances Tiafoe at the US Open

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe reached the 2022 semi-final and the quarter-final in New York last year, and he was in top form after reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati last month. Photograph: Geoff Burke- Images/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe came up short in his all-American semi-final clash at the US Open on Friday but leaves Flushing Meadows seeing the "floodgates" open for US men's tennis.

 

The match at Arthur Ashe Stadium - the crown jewel of American tennis - was appointment viewing for US fans. The two rivals put on a show for much of the affair before Taylor Fritz pulled away in the fourth set 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

While the defeat will sting for some time, Tiafoe said strong American performances in New York this year will make an impact on the sport, as Fritz is the first US man in 15 years to reach a major final.

Frances Tiafoe at the US Open

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz hugs Frances Tiafoe after the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke- Images/Reuters

"It opened the floodgates for sure. I think guys are gonna start believing they can go deep in slams," he said.

"A lot of guys are going to be able to think they can do it, especially in this one where later in the season, stuff like that with American crowds and what have you. I think it's big."

Tiafoe reached the 2022 semi-final and the quarter-final in New York last year, and he was in top form after reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati last month.

The ebullient fan favourite was already looking to the future, telling reporters he wanted to end the year on a positive note with the Asian swing and Laver Cup next on his agenda.

"Obviously this is gonna hurt and stuff. I'm gonna turn the page, I'm going to try to end the year strong," he said.

"I'm going to let this sting, but I'm gonna learn from this. You know, I'm gonna work really hard. I'm going be in these positions again, for sure. Just hoping for a different outcome."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
