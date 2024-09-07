PIX: India's Paralympic stars touch down in Delhi

IMAGE: Paris Paralympics Silver Medalist Manish Narwal receives a warm welcome on his return to the country, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Indian Paralympic athletes received a grand welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on their return home from Paris, after putting up a record-breaking show at the Paris Paralympics.

On Saturday morning, half of the Indian contingent made their return home after taking part in the Paris Paralympics.

IMAGE: India's para archer Rakesh Kumar poses for a picture with his Bronze Medal. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Pranav Soorma, Rakesh Kumar, and Manish Narwal are among others who touched down in Delhi and were greeted with garlands and a shower of petals.

"It has been a good journey, and we have won many good medals this time," Avani Lekhara told ANI.

IMAGE: Gold medalist Avani Lekhara, Silver medalist Manish Narwal, Pranav Soorma and Bronze medalists Rubina Francis, Mona Agarwal and Rakesh Kumar were among those who returmed home from the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

IMAGE: Silver Medalist in the club throw event, Pranav Soorma is received with a warm peck on the cheek by his mother on his return from the Paris Paralympics, on Saturday. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Indian para shooter Mona Agarwal said that her Paralympic journey was very good.

"I am feeling very good as I am receiving so much love...My Paralympic journey was very good, as it was my first Paralympic," Mona told ANI.

IMAGE: Medal-winning shooters Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. She also became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in the Games' history.

Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Meanwhile, para-archer Rakesh Kumar gave all the credit for the victory to his coaches.

"I am feeling very good...The credit for my victory goes to my coaches...We will work hard and perform better at the next Paralympics," Rakesh said.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The ongoing Paris Paralympics started on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

IMAGE: Paris Paralympics Silver Medalist Pranav Soorma receives a warm welcome on his return to the country, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

India's medal tally at the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020.