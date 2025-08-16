HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thompson edges Lyles in Olympic final rematch

August 16, 2025 21:31 IST

IMAGE: Jamaica's Kishane Thompson finished the 100m race in 9.87 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Kishane Thompson laid down a marker ahead of next month's world championships when the Jamaican came out on top in the highly-anticipated 100 metres against Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The men's sprint brought together American Lyles and Thompson for the first time since their unforgettable Olympic final last

year in Paris, where Lyles beat his rival by five thousandths of a second.

 

Add Kenny Bednarek into the mix, who recently clashed with Lyles, and this was a race that nobody wanted to miss. The two Americans had a heated moment at the U.S. Championships earlier this month, when Lyles stared down Bednarek coming to the line and received a shove in return at the finish.

Thompson blasted out of the blocks and never looked like being beaten, while Lyles, with his typically slow start, came strong at the end but the Jamaican won in 9.87 seconds, with Lyles clocking 9.90, his season's best, and Bednarek finishing third.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
