Thompson edges Lyles in Olympic final rematch

IMAGE: Jamaica's Kishane Thompson finished the 100m race in 9.87 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Kishane Thompson laid down a marker ahead of next month's world championships when the Jamaican came out on top in the highly-anticipated 100 metres against Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The men's sprint brought together American Lyles and Thompson for the first time since their unforgettable Olympic final last

Add Kenny Bednarek into the mix, who recently clashed with Lyles, and this was a race that nobody wanted to miss. The two Americans had a heated moment at the U.S. Championships earlier this month, when Lyles stared down Bednarek coming to the line and received a shove in return at the finish.

Thompson blasted out of the blocks and never looked like being beaten, while Lyles, with his typically slow start, came strong at the end but the Jamaican won in 9.87 seconds, with Lyles clocking 9.90, his season's best, and Bednarek finishing third.