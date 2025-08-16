How Simmo helped Hayden become a sweep shot master

"He not only lifted Australia back to greatness but also nurtured countless players who carried his lessons on to the world stage."

IMAGE: Bob Simpson featured in 62 Tests for Australia between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs - including 10 centuries. Photograph: Alex Morton/Reuters

Former cricketers Matthew Hayden and Steve Waugh have paid glowing tributes to Bob Simpson, one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket, who died at the age of 89.

Simpson, whose death was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Saturday, played a pivotal role in Australia's surge to the pinnacle of the cricketing world in the 90s. He was handed the coaching reins when the Allan Border-led Australian side was gong through a lean patch, enduring a three-year-long winless run.

Under the charismatic Simpson, Australia underwent a thorough rebuild to reclaim their lost glory. A bunch of talented young players such as David Boon, Dean Jones, Steve Waugh, Craig McDermott, and Merv Hughes were integrated into the squad alongside experienced players as Simpson's coaching significantly transformed the Australian team, turning them into a global powerhouse.

He is also credited with laying the foundation for a golden era of Australian cricket during his nine-year stint between 1987 and 1996 as a national selector and consultant.

Australia went on to win the 1987 World Cup, before Simpson guided the new generation of rising stars.

Among those handpicked by him included Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting, who went on to become world beaters, enthralling crowds worldwide with sheer talent.

Accomplished opener Hayden, known for his

The destructive southpaw revealed that it was Simpson who taught him the art of executing the sweep shot against the spinners.

"Vale Bob Simpson, one of Australian cricket's true giants has left us. A master batsman, inspirational leader, coach and mentor- his legacy shaped generations of cricketers and the spirit of our great game. From the crease to the dressing room, Simmo's wisdom, grit and love for cricket left and indelible mark. He not only lifted Australia back to greatness but also nurtured countless players who carried his lessons on to the world stage," Hayden wrote on Instagram.

"Thankfully, I was one of them who learned the art of playing the sweep shot as a weapon against spin bowling. His legendary fielding sessions be that close to the bat or in the slips or outfield took my love of fielding to undiscovered levels. Today, we say goodbye to a legend, but his influence will live forever in the story of Australian cricket. Rest in peace, Bob Simpson AO," he added.

Formers captain Waugh, who flourished under Simpson, also paid an emotional tribute to the master batter saying nobody had made a greater contribution to Australian cricket.

"No one gave more to Australian cricket than Bob Simpson -- coach, player, commentator, writer, selector, mentor and journalist. He was quite simply the best cricket coach with an unparalleled knowledge of the game, together with an insatiable appetite for learning and imparting his wisdom. He made me a better player, and he made Australian cricket great. RIP Simmo," Waugh wrote on Instagram.

One of the biggest highlights of Simpson's coaching career was winning the 1987 Cricket World Cup hosted by India and Pakistan. In the final, Australia defeated arch-rivals England by seven runs in a keenly contested tie at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.