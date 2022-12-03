The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups

IMAGE: A replica the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

With the group stage over, 16 teams remain in the fray for a berth in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.

Over the next four days the top two teams from each group that progressed will battle it out in the hope of laying their hands on the coveted trophy.

The knock-out rounds feature one-off matches, which can go to extra-time and then penalties to decide the winner.

Check out the pre-quarter-finals line-up.

Saturday, December 3:

8.30 PM: Netherlands vs United States

Sunday, December 4:

12.30 AM: Argentina vs Australia

Sunday, December 4:

8.30 PM: France vs Poland

Monday, December 5

12.30 AM: England vs Senegal

Monday, December 5:

8.30 PM: Japan vs Croatia

Tuesday, December 6:

12.30 AM: Brazil vs South Korea

Tuesday, December 6:

8.30 PM: Morocco vs Spain

Wednesday, December 7:

12.30 AM: Portugal vs Switzerland