The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups

With the group stage over, 16 teams remain in the fray for a berth in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.
Over the next four days the top two teams from each group that progressed will battle it out in the hope of laying their hands on the coveted trophy.
The knock-out rounds feature one-off matches, which can go to extra-time and then penalties to decide the winner.
Check out the pre-quarter-finals line-up.
Saturday, December 3:
8.30 PM: Netherlands vs United States
Sunday, December 4:
12.30 AM: Argentina vs Australia
Sunday, December 4:
8.30 PM: France vs Poland
Monday, December 5
12.30 AM: England vs Senegal
Monday, December 5:
8.30 PM: Japan vs Croatia
Tuesday, December 6:
12.30 AM: Brazil vs South Korea
Tuesday, December 6:
8.30 PM: Morocco vs Spain
Wednesday, December 7:
12.30 AM: Portugal vs Switzerland