News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups

December 03, 2022 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A replica the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

IMAGE: A replica the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

With the group stage over, 16 teams remain in the fray for a berth in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup.

Over the next four days the top two teams from each group that progressed will battle it out in the hope of laying their hands on the coveted trophy.

 

The knock-out rounds feature one-off matches, which can go to extra-time and then penalties to decide the winner.

Check out the pre-quarter-finals line-up.

Saturday, December 3:

8.30 PM: Netherlands vs United States

Sunday, December 4:

12.30 AM: Argentina vs Australia

Sunday, December 4:

8.30 PM: France vs Poland

Monday, December 5

12.30 AM: England vs Senegal

Monday, December 5:

8.30 PM: Japan vs Croatia

Tuesday, December 6:

12.30 AM: Brazil vs South Korea

Tuesday, December 6:

8.30 PM: Morocco vs Spain

Wednesday, December 7:

12.30 AM: Portugal vs Switzerland

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Has Ronaldo grown too big for his coaches?
Has Ronaldo grown too big for his coaches?
Switzerland move on to last 16 at Serbia's expense
Switzerland move on to last 16 at Serbia's expense
Selfless Son epitomises Korea's fighting spirit
Selfless Son epitomises Korea's fighting spirit
Umran Malik to replace injured Shami for B'desh ODIs
Umran Malik to replace injured Shami for B'desh ODIs
Google CEO Sundar Pichai receives Padma Bhushan in US
Google CEO Sundar Pichai receives Padma Bhushan in US
Musk releases 'Twitter Files' detailing censorship
Musk releases 'Twitter Files' detailing censorship
Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'
Ponting back to work after a 'little scary moment'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: How the last 16 teams made the knock-outs

FIFA WC: How the last 16 teams made the knock-outs

PIX: Cameroon shock Brazil but bow out of World Cup

PIX: Cameroon shock Brazil but bow out of World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances