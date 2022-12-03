News
Switzerland move on to last 16 at Serbia's expense

December 03, 2022 02:49 IST
Images from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Serbia at Stadium 974, in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Djibril Sow of Switzerland controls the ball against Dusan Tadic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland

IMAGE: Switzerland's Djibril Sow controls the ball against Serbia's Dusan Tadic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Switzerland reached the World Cup knockout round for the third successive tournament after prevailing 3-2 over Serbia on Friday to finish runners-up in Group G and set up a last-16 showdown with Portugal.

In a contest that ebbed and flowed at breakneck speed in the first half at Stadium 974, Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead but Serbia swiftly scored twice within 10 minutes through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic to flip the game on its head.

Breel Embolo delivered another twist in an absorbing opening period by pulling the Switzerland side level just before the break, while Remo Freuler scored three minutes after the restart to restore their one-goal advantage again.

 

Switzerland had fired warning shots with barely 30 seconds on the clock, as captain Granit Xhaka's strike was blocked by the Serbian defence before goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied both Embolo one-on-one and also Xhaka on the rebound.

Djibril Sow of Switzerland is challenged by Sasa Lukic of Serbia

IMAGE: Switzerland's Djibril Sow is challenged by Serbia's Sasa Lukic. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Serbia enjoyed a spell of pressure after that early scare, with Nikola Milenkovic heading wide from Dusan Tadic's corner before Andrija Zivkovic took aim from outside the penalty area and rattled the left post with a powerful effort.

Ricardo Rodriguez's cross in the 20th minute was cleared and fell to Djibril Sow, who picked out Shaqiri on the right. The midfielder fired home a strike that took a slight deflection off Strahinja Pavlovic on its way into the net.

Fulham frontman Mitrovic headed in Tadic's cross to deservedly draw Serbia level six minutes later. Tadic was involved again and slipped the ball through to Vlahovic, who steered a low shot past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to complete the Serbian turnaround.

But Embolo slotted home Silvan Widmer's low cross in the 44th minute and Freuler kept the momentum going by thumping in the fifth goal of the evening, as two wonderfully worked moves from the Swiss attack proved to be Serbia's undoing.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland is tackled by Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia

IMAGE: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is tackled by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Midway through the second half, Mitrovic went down too easily after a challenge from Fabian Schaer but his appeals for a penalty were turned down, and the Serbian dugout spilled onto the pitch protesting the referee's decision.

Switzerland finished with six points, level with Group G winners Brazil but behind on goal difference. Serbia, who needed a win to give themselves a fighting chance of advancing, finished bottom of the group with only one point.

They have never moved past the World Cup group stage since the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Breel Embolo of Switzerland scores the team's second goal past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo scores the team's second goal past Serbia's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
