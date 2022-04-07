News
The Cutest Pic You Will See Today!

By Rediff Sports
April 07, 2022 17:15 IST
Serena Williams

Photograph: Kind dourtesy Serena Williams/Instagram
 

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams and her adorable daughter Olympia have been ruling the twinning game almost since Olympia was born.

The 23 time Grand Slam champion dropped a series of matching photographs. Serena and Olympia look glamorous in hot pink dresses from the legendary fashion house Balmain.

'Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd. @balmain,' Serena wrote in the caption.

While Serena and Olympia didn't invent the mommy-and-me dressing game, they are definitely ruling it.

Remember the time they posed in matching tennis outfits?

Rediff Sports
