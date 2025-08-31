The Carlsen Effect? FIDE Allows Players To Wear Jeans!

'Appropriate jeans' are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful.'

IMAGE: In December 2024, Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship after refusing to comply with FIDE's dress code . Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Months after a dress-code controversy involving five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced a new dress code for the FIDE Grand Swiss and FIDE Women's Grand Swiss.

Earlier this year, Carlsen quit the rapid leg of the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York after he was fined and barred from participating for wearing jeans to the venue.

However, after FIDE relaxed its dress-code rules, he came back for the blitz tournament, where he went on to share the gold medal with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi after a tie in the final.

'Appropriate jeans' are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful, according to FIDE.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich highlighted the spirit of the change and said, "FIDE took the decision to provide more flexibility in the dress code. It is still required to follow the official standards, but elegant, appropriate jeans are also allowed. FIDE, chess players, arbiters, and officials must collectively strive to preserve the integrity of chess while also ensuring that the sport remains appealing to the audience and sponsors."

"With this update, FIDE reaffirms its commitment to both tradition and progress -- creating an environment where players feel comfortable and confident, while the game continues to shine on the world stage."

Goa will host the FIDE World Cup from October 30 to November 27, a tournament offering three coveted berths for next year's Candidates and a prize purse of $2 million.

Apart from Carlsen, the 206-member field features world champion D Gukesh, Fabiano Caruana, and R Praggnanandhaa among others.

Dress-code guidelines:

Men: Suit, Dark business casual trousers (including classic, non-distressed jeans in blue, black, and grey), Unicoloured shirt (with minor deviations allowed, e.g., checkered or striped), Dress shoes and loafers with closed toes, Unicoloured sneakers (soles can be a different colour).

Women: Skirt suit, pantsuit, dress suit, Dress, Dark business casual trousers (including classic, non-distressed jeans in dark blue, black, and grey), Shirt/blouse, Dress shoes and loafers with closed toes, Unicoloured sneakers (soles can be a different colour).