Home  » Sports » The 'Amazing Chess Mom'

The 'Amazing Chess Mom'

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 26, 2024 06:59 IST
R Nagalakshmi in Chess Olympiad

IMAGE: Former women's World Chess Champion Susan Polgár greets R Nagalakshmi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Susan Polgar/X

Siblings R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali have taken the chess world by storm, but their success wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of their mother, R Nagalakshmi.

Former women's World Chess Champion Susan Polgár, a former world champion, was so impressed by Nagalakshmi's dedication that she dubbed her an 'Amazing Chess Mom'.

 

R Vaishali in Chess Olympiad

IMAGE: Susan Polgár with R Nagalakshmi and her two champion children R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Susan Polgar/X

'I had to meet this amazing Chess Mom, who devoted her life to raising two super Chess Stars!' Polgár posted, sharing photos with Nagalakshmi, Praggnanandhaa, and Vaishali.

Polgár praised Nagalakshmi for her tireless efforts in nurturing her children's chess careers, providing them with the necessary resources and encouragement to reach their full potential.

R Vaishali in Chess Olympiad

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Susan Polgar/X

The brother-sister duo from Chennai has been making waves in the chess world, becoming the first siblings to both achieve Grandmaster titles and qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, there was double joy for Nagalakshmi as both her children won gold medals in the most prestigious biennial team chess event in the world.

While GM Praggnanandhaa was an integral part of the men's team, his elder sister Vaishali also played a key role in the women's title triumph.

Polgár celebrated the extraordinary achievements of the brother-sister duo, hailing them as 'the greatest in chess history.'

R Nagalakshmi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Emelianova/X

Nagalakshmi's presence at chess tournaments has been a source of inspiration for many. Her unwavering support for her children, even during the most challenging moments, has been instrumental in their success.

A few months ago, a poignant image of Nagalakshmi watching son Praggnanandhaa compete in the FIDE World Cup final went viral on social media.

Nagalakshmi was unaware that she was being photographed as she watched Praggnanandhaa intently during the World Cup quarterfinals. She was so focused on the game that she didn't notice Photographer Maria Emelianova capturing the moment.

REDIFF SPORTS
