News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth enters quarters

Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth enters quarters

Source: PTI
February 02, 2023 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

B Sai Praneeth

IMAGE: B Sai Praneeth beat Korea’s Hyeok Jin Jeon 24-22, 7-21, 22-20 in the men's singles second-round match. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

India's B Sai Praneeth defeated Korean qualifier Hyeok Jin Jeon in a tough three-game contest to enter the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.

 

Praneeth beat his Korean opponent 24-22, 7-21, 22-20 in the men's singles second-round match.

He will next face sixth seed Li Shi Feng of China in the last-eight round.

Earlier in the day, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha put up gallant fights before going down in three games in the second round of their respective events.

While George, the Odisha Open champion, went down 22-20, 15-21, 20-22 to third seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in men's singles, Ashmita lost 21-19, 13-21, 27-29 to sixth-seeded Den Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in a gruelling women's singles round-of-16 match.

Eighth seeds Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar suffered a 19-21, 16-21 loss to Indonesia's Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Marsheilla Gischa Islami in mixed doubles.

N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also couldn't cross the second round, losing 11-21, 10-21 to sixth seeded Chinese Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's cricket awaits birth of a superpower in India
Women's cricket awaits birth of a superpower in India
No stopping India's run-machine Shubman Gill
No stopping India's run-machine Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill 'happy' to get big knock for team
Shubman Gill 'happy' to get big knock for team
Bangladesh keen to revise Adani Power deal
Bangladesh keen to revise Adani Power deal
No one is taking action on our hate speech orders: SC
No one is taking action on our hate speech orders: SC
Adani speaks: Interest of my investors is paramount
Adani speaks: Interest of my investors is paramount
BJP suffers setback on home turf of Gadkari, Fadnavis
BJP suffers setback on home turf of Gadkari, Fadnavis

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...

Why cricketers must be guarded in what they say...

How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!

How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances