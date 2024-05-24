News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 24, 2024 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sania Mirza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza is radiating happiness on social media, sharing a collection of photos showcasing her life's current joys.

 

Sania Mirza

The retired tennis sensation recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her life, featuring a new nameplate for her house that reads 'Sania & Izhaan'.

Her post, captioned 'This and that' on Instagram, showcases a collection of images.

While some pictures depict fun moments with friends and family the other photos depict Sania cherishing precious time with Izhaan, including a sweet moment where they get haircuts together but the nameplate takes centre stage.

Earlier this year, Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik, a well-known Pakistani cricketer, went their separate ways. Following Malik's announcement of his third marriage, Mirza confirmed their divorce in a statement.

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with friend Sheetal Uthappa and sister Anam Mirza.

 

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Izhaan gets a haircut.

 

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania with Izhaan and Dua, Anam's daughter.

 

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Selfie is must!

 

Sania Mirza
IMAGE: ... so is coffee!
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home
Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion
Sania Mirza: The making of a champion
'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'
'No need to panic on draft infra guidelines'
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright
After scaling record peaks, markets end in red
After scaling record peaks, markets end in red
Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?
Can Mirabai overcome injuries to lift Paris Oly gold?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sania Mirza Celebrates Eid With Family

Sania Mirza Celebrates Eid With Family

Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness

Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances