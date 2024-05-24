Sania Mirza's New Nameplate

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza is radiating happiness on social media, sharing a collection of photos showcasing her life's current joys.

The retired tennis sensation recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her life, featuring a new nameplate for her house that reads 'Sania & Izhaan'.

Her post, captioned 'This and that' on Instagram, showcases a collection of images.

While some pictures depict fun moments with friends and family the other photos depict Sania cherishing precious time with Izhaan, including a sweet moment where they get haircuts together but the nameplate takes centre stage.

Earlier this year, Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik, a well-known Pakistani cricketer, went their separate ways. Following Malik's announcement of his third marriage, Mirza confirmed their divorce in a statement.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza with friend Sheetal Uthappa and sister Anam Mirza.

IMAGE: Izhaan gets a haircut.

IMAGE: Sania with Izhaan and Dua, Anam's daughter.

IMAGE: Selfie is must!

IMAGE: ... so is coffee!