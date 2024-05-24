News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tough draw for unseeded Nagal at French Open

Tough draw for unseeded Nagal at French Open

Source: PTI
May 24, 2024 13:07 IST
Sumit Nagal

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal drawn against world No. 18 Khachanov in French Open 1st round. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal was handed a tough opening round at the French Open as he is set to face world number 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia in Paris on Sunday.

World No. 94 Nagal earned a direct entry into the main draw of the Grand Slam after his consistent performances on the tour. He became the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

 

Nagal, though, has not been in the best of form leading up to the clay Grand Slam. He lost to Holger Rune in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, before missing the Madrid and Rome Masters.

The 26-year-old then made first round exits from the Bordeaux Challenger and Geneva Open earlier this month.

On the other hand, Khachanov who has been seeded 18th, had reached the quarterfinals last year. He won the Qatar Open 250 in February and enjoys an impressive 21-7 record this season. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
