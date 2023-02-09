News
Tennis player banned for life after 135 match-fixing offences

Tennis player banned for life after 135 match-fixing offences

February 09, 2023 20:07 IST
Tennis

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Moroccan former tennis player Younes Rachidi has been banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of fixing 135 matches, the highest number of offences by one individual ever detected, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

 

The 36-year-old was involved in match-fixing with two Algerian players recently banned by the ITIA, the independent body said, with the cases uncovered following law enforcement investigations in conjunction with the ITIA in Belgium.

"The case was ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Janie Soubliere who found all charges proved, the 135 breaches 'egregious' and imposed a fine of $34,000 in addition to the life ban," the ITIA said in a statement on Thursday.

Rachidi, who had a highest ATP doubles ranking of 473, is now permanently prohibited from playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.
The ITIA was established by the sport's international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

