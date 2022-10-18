Ten Hag says players should accept ref's decision and move on

IMAGE: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates react after a goal he scored is disallowed. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during the goalless draw against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on the weekend, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Manchester United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he disallowed a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese claiming Newcastle had taken a free kick before he raced to take the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and slotted it into an empty net.

"Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Sunday," the FA said in a statement.

"It's alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of this match, and the club has until Thursday to respond,"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended his players after they confronted the referee during Sunday's goalless draw against Newcastle United, saying the reaction was not too strong despite the club being charged by the Football Association.

Ronaldo claimed Newcastle had taken a free kick before he raced to take the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and slotted it into an empty net, but Pawson disallowed the effort and booked the Portuguese forward as he led the players' reaction.

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff speaks to referee Craig Pawson after the match as Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag looks on. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

"I must say I don't think it was too strong, it wasn't really aggressive but I don't know what's happening exactly on the pitch, I was too far away. I saw it back on the video. It was quite obvious the player from Newcastle touched the ball and our players took advantage of it." Ten Hag told reporters before United host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The incident was one of many involving match officials being confronted in the top flight at the weekend, with the FA also charging Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with improper conduct for his outburst at an assistant referee.

Ten Hag said his players are role models for amateurs and youth players but as professionals, they should be allowed to question referees' decisions.

"We are an example for amateurs, for youth and professional players. We have to know our role and it's also about professional football. It is also quite normal for you to ask why, in the moment. My view is, quite quickly, you have to accept the referee's decision and move on," Ten Hag added. "

Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial will not be available to face Tottenham, but Christian Eriksen has returned to training and is in contention to feature against his former club.

United are fifth in the league with 16 points from nine games while Spurs are third, level on 23 points with Manchester City after 10 games.