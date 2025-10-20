HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tel Aviv derby called off after violent riots



October 20, 2025 11:21 IST

The Israeli Premier League match was scheduled to take place at Bloomfield Stadium, which is shared by both clubs, with Hapoel designated as the home team.

IMAGE: The Israeli Premier League match was scheduled to take place at Bloomfield Stadium, which is shared by both clubs, with Hapoel designated as the home team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maccabi Tel Aviv FC/X

The Tel Aviv derby between Hapoel and Maccabi was cancelled on Sunday due to "public disorder and violent riots", Israel Police said.



 

Police said 12 civilians and three police officers were injured, while nine people had been arrested, after smoke grenades and pyrotechnic devices were thrown.

"Disorderly conduct, riots, injured police officers, and damage to infrastructure -- this is not a soccer game, this is a breach of order and serious violence," police said in a statement.

"Following the police's decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight," Maccabi Tel Aviv posted on their X handle.

The match cancellation comes as another setback for Maccabi after their supporters were barred from a Europa League match against Aston Villa next month after British police expressed concerns about potential protests outside the stadium.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
