News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Teenage footballer dies after knee surgery in Chennai

Teenage footballer dies after knee surgery in Chennai

Source: PTI
November 15, 2022 13:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Friends and relatives stage a protest, alleging medical negligence at the local hospital in Chennai, which resulted in the death of 17-year old Priya, an aspiring footballer. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A Chennai-based student who had recently undergone a medical procedure for a knee-related issue, died on Tuesday following multiple organ failure, with her friends and relatives alleging medical negligence.

 

The Opposition parties lashed out at the government over the incident, even as the latter appealed that the issue should not be politicised.

The victim, 17-year old Priya, an aspiring footballer, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, where she was undergoing treatment following a "complication" that arose from a knee-related surgery she underwent recently at a local government hospital at Periyar Nagar in the city, officials said. She was subsequently shifted to RGGGH.   

Following disturbed blood circulation, her right leg was amputated and she was under the care of a team of multi-disciplinary experts including Urologist and Orthopaedic in the Intensive Care Unit.

Due to the blood flow issue, her kidney, heart and lungs got affected on Tuesday and she breathed her last.

Her friends and relatives later staged a protest, alleging medical negligence at the local hospital and refused to accept her body saying they would do so only after their demand for action against those responsible was met.  

Police and medical authorities held talks with them and assured of action, before her mortal remains were accepted by the relatives.

An official said two doctors with the local hospital at Periyar Nagar were suspended and indicated they might face criminal action as well.    

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and job on compassionate grounds for one member of her family.  
He said the issue should not be politicised and expressed anguish over her death.

AIADMK interim chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami, slammed the ruling DMK over the incident and said Priya died due to "wrong medical treatment."   

In a tweet, he demanded a Rs one crore compensation to the victim's family.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over Priya's death and said "every department in this inefficient  DMK rule is getting destroyed."   

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran also condoled Priya's death.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Venues
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Venues
World Cup: Why Neymar arrived late for Brazil training
World Cup: Why Neymar arrived late for Brazil training
Delhi murder: Aaftab told the cops 'Yes, I killed her'
Delhi murder: Aaftab told the cops 'Yes, I killed her'
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron
Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework
Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework
Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania
Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances