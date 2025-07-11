HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Targeting World C'ships, Neeraj to work on problem areas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 11, 2025 17:20 IST

Neeraj Chopra will train and work on his shortcomings in the Czech Republic for 57 days.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he has identified a problem in his game and is looking to address it at the earliest, as he seeks to win a second world championship gold medal later this year.

Chopra, who is the strongest Indian medal hope in the September 13-21 showpiece in Tokyo, will be training in Prague and Nymburk in the Czech Republic for 57 days.

 

He will be heading out with his physio Ishan Marwah on Friday night and will be based in the European country till September 5 at a total cost of Rs 19 lakh.

"I have already identified the areas I need to work on. While throwing the spear I tend to fall too much on my left side. We need to work on that. In training I don't do that, but in competition, it happens because of the extra effort I put in," Chopra said.

The double Olympic medallist said he also needs to work on his consistency to hit the 90-mark more often.

"I have achieved 90m this year. But I need to be more consistent to achieve it more often. I am continuously around 88-89m, and my coach said he is happy, but I need to be more consistent," Chopra said on the sidelines of an event in Gurugram on Friday.

Chopra's target is to finish atop the podium at the World Athletics Championships.

"My next target is the world championships and I want to win there. Before the world championships, I will plan with my coach and see which event I can compete to best prepare for it," Chopra said.

