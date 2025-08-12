Takale targets WRC, Dakar after APRC triple win

'I want to gain more experience. I want to train with big, big trainers. And then obviously the WRC is my dream to drive.'

IMAGE: Nikeetaa Takkale, and co-driver Sudhindra BG won three titles in Medan in the third round of APRC which concluded on Sunday, bagging APRC RC4 class, APRC Ladies Class and Sumatera Rally RC4 category. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikeetaa Takkale/Instagram

The only Indian female driver in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), Nikeetaa Takkale, who won three podiums in the Sumatera Utara Rally, aspires to participate in the World Rally Championships and the gruelling Dakar Rally after achieving success in Medan, Indonesia.

Takkale, with her co-driver Sudhindra BG won three titles in Medan in the third round of APRC which concluded on Sunday, bagging APRC RC4 class, APRC Ladies Class and Sumatera Rally RC4 category.

Her exploits in Medan have made her eligible for the APRC Finals in Japan scheduled for November 6-8.

"Yeah, this is my second APRC because two years back, I qualified in India. But due to some reasons, I could not go to the finals. But this time I made it over here. And Japan is 100 per cent on track," she told PTI in an interview.

"So, yeah, being in the sport, everyone's goal, I think, will be the same, to drive the WRC and the Dakar. Yeah, hopefully planning soon to be there at the WRC round. But this is a dream come true rally for me, the APRC, which I had dreams of in 2022. So, yeah, slowly, step by step, I really want to do many more internationals.

"I want to gain more experience. I want to train with big, big trainers. And then obviously the WRC is my dream to drive," Takale added.

Takale, who began her motorsports journey in 2016, was inspired by her uncle, veteran rally driver Sanjay Takale, though she admits they rarely spoke about the sport.

"My first ever autocross was when I wasn't even 18 years old. I took a three year gap but In 2021, there was autocross back in Pune, when I came there. I really didn't want it to," she said.

"In that autocross, I got the best amateur, the fastest driver amongst the guys. So that was the real energy that I got that yes, I have to be there in this sport. And that encouraged me a lot."

Takale, representing JK Racing, completed her 100th podium finish after winning this rally.

"I started my career in 2021 and it has been up and down," said the 24-year-old, who is being supported by Vamcy Merla Motorsports.

"I got an opportunity for the Rally Star Hunt event, in which I was selected from Bangalore. So I was very happy. I kept winning, I kept putting my efforts. I had made a century in my podiums after winning this rally."

Takale also emphasised that motorsport is about more than just speed.

"The sport is not only about driving fast. It needs too many techniques. You need to learn the track. As with the track, your driving changes. And yes, I did train. I've trained with many different trainers from India. And yeah, it has changed me a lot. And I have become a more technical and professional driver now," she said.

Takale credits her father and husband as the two key figures behind her continued success in the sport.

"I'm a married woman who's there in motorsports now. If he (husband) wasn't, in these four years, I do not think I would have got into motorsports. It's been one and a half year, I can say now. The moment I entered motorsports, I gave in," she said.

"No, he always tells me, whenever you take the name motorsports, keep me away. You please go enjoy, because he's a person who loves cars a lot. It's like you're destroying the car. So we are two different personalities in one house.

"For me, to start my motorsports career, the only man behind me was my dad, till the date and will always be him. The second man in my life was my husband. And he will obviously support me till I achieve my dreams."