'Winning A Medal For India Meant A Lot'

IMAGE: Anika Dubey, 15, has been rising in the Indian squash ranks with three junior national medals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

Anika Dubey is the newest kid on the Indian squash scene. All of 15, she's got spunk and confidence that belies her age.

A three-time national junior champion, Anika competed at the Asian Junior Team Championships in Korea in February. She was part of an Indian team that progressed into the semi-finals by winning four out of five matches in the group stage, including against Japan and China, before losing to eventual winners Hong Kong.

A bronze medal at the U17 Asian Junior Squash Championships in July saw Anika merit a spot in the Indian squad for the World Squash Junior Individual Championships 2025 and the World Junior Team Championships, both held in Cairo, Egypt, last month.

Known for her composure in high-pressure matches and ability to grind out long rallies, Anika exhibited these strengths in Cairo.

"Even at a young age, she is able to lock into a match mentally and stick to a game plan," says Anika's Coach Abhinav Sinha.

Anika helped the Indian team reach the semi-finals for the first time in 13 years at the World Team Junior event, contributing with two crucial wins in the group stage to help India advance.

With her ability to adapt and disrupt her opponent's rhythm, both matches proved one thing --- she has the tactical game and mental toughness to be one for the future.

"I try to stay in the moment and focus on each point, not the outcome. My coaches have helped me train for this, especially during the last few months. I have learned to control my thoughts and not get overwhelmed by the scoreboard," Anika tells Rediff's Norma Astrid Godinho.

How did your squash journey begin?

I started playing squash when I was around six or seven. My parents introduced me to different sports early on, but something about squash including the pace, the way the ball moved, just clicked with me.

Once I started playing competitively, I realised how much I loved the game and the challenge it brings.

Who were your early role models on or off the court?

On court, I have always admired Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal.

Off the court, it has been my parents. They have always supported me quietly, whether it meant long drives to training or helping me manage studies and squash without ever complaining.

IMAGE: Anika has won the Girls U-15 JVPG 3-Star National Circuit Event, and qualification for the World Junior Squash Championships (U-19). Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

How do you balance rigorous squash training with academics?

It's tough, but I have learned how to manage my time better. My school has been supportive, and my teachers understand that I have to travel often. I usually study late evenings or on rest days. It is about prioritising and staying disciplined.

How often do you travel for training?

Right now, I train daily in Pune or Mumbai. On average, I travel about 3 to 4 times a week between the two cities, depending on the tournament calendar and coaching schedule.

What does a typical day in your life look like during tournament season?

During tournaments, I wake up early for warm-up routines, then either train or head straight to the venue if it is match day. There's recovery, stretching, food planning, and in between, I try to squeeze in some schoolwork too. Evenings are for cooldowns and early sleep.

Mental strength plays a huge role in sports. How do you handle pressure, especially in close matches?

I try to stay in the moment and focus on each point, not the outcome. My coaches have helped me train for this, especially during the last few months.

I have learned to control my thoughts and not get overwhelmed by the scoreboard.

How did it feel to represent India in the Asian Junior Team Championship at just 15?

It was surreal. I was the youngest in the team, and playing alongside seniors taught me a lot. The level of calm and control they brought to the court stayed with me. It made me want to raise my game and be ready for more team events in the future.

This would not have happened without proper mentoring and support from my mentor, Abhinav Sinha.

IMAGE: Anika represented India in the World Junior Individual and Team Championships in Cairo last month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

Tell us about the bronze medal at the Asian Junior Individual Championship. What were the biggest learnings from that experience?

It was a tough field, and I was nervous going in. But once I stepped onto the court, I focused only on giving my best.

Winning a medal for India meant a lot. It was the first time I felt I belonged at that level.

I learned that physical preparation is only part of the puzzle. Mental calmness, knowing when to push and when to hold back made a huge difference. Also, I realised how important it is to trust your game under pressure.

I am also really grateful to SRFI (Squash Racquet Federation of India) for their continued support in helping me represent India at international events like the Asian and World Juniors, and to Chance2Sports and Kanga for shaping my journey.

What was your mindset at the U-19 World Juniors?

Before the tournament, I was focused on staying consistent and training hard as the level was higher. My coaches planned a phase-wise approach: First technical, then match-play and strategy.

My goal with Coach Abhinav was to stay focused on playing one match at a time. I was excited to contribute in the team's run to the semis in the team championships.

What motivates you on tough training days?

Thinking of the long-term goal, like the 2028 Olympics, really helps. Also, when younger players like Vasundhara tell me they took up squash after watching me play, that keeps me going.

I want to keep doing better, not just for me but also for those watching from the sidelines.

Where do you see yourself five years from now, both as a squash player and a student?

As a player, I hope to be competing at the senior international level and representing India at events like the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

As a student, I would like to continue my education in a field that allows me to stay connected to sports, maybe sports science or psychology.

What do you find most challenging as a squash player in India?

Access. While cities like Pune and Mumbai have great training ecosystems, it is still difficult to find the kind of exposure or international level competition that prepares you fully. Travelling for matches and balancing academics is also a big challenge.

***

Abhinav Sinha: 'Winning Once Is Hard, But Staying At The Top Takes Discipline'

IMAGE: Anika won the bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Junior Squash Championships last month. Photograph: Kind courtesy SRFI

You have represented India. What led you to coaching full-time?

After my playing career, I realised I wanted to contribute to the sport in a more structured way. Coaching gave me that platform. I started a high-performance academy in 2016-2017 because I saw the gap in athlete development and wanted to build something long-term.

What's your core philosophy when it comes to training young athletes like Anika?

Early development, structured exposure, and consistency.

We begin with foundational training in multiple sports, like gymnastics or swimming, before focusing on squash. The goal is to build well-rounded athletes with the mental discipline to handle high-performance demands.

What sets Anika apart from other junior players you have coached?

Her focus.

Even at a young age, she is able to lock into a match mentally and stick to a game plan. She also absorbs feedback quickly and applies it in real-time, which is rare.

How do you tailor her training to keep it both high-performance and age-appropriate?

We follow a long-term athlete development model. The structure includes technical drills, fitness, and sports psychology. Sessions are designed to build both skill and temperament without overloading her physically. Each phase, off-season or pre-tournament, is programmed carefully.

What was your initial reaction when she clinched her third national title? Did you anticipate this level of early success?

We always knew she had potential, but what stood out was her consistency.

Winning once is hard, but staying at the top across seasons takes discipline. I felt proud but also motivated to take her to the next level internationally.

What's your view on the current state of squash in India, especially at the junior level?

We are on the cusp of a shift in Indian squash.

More juniors than ever are training professionally and viewing squash not just as a hobby but as a serious career path. This is a promising sign for the sport's future.

However, for this momentum to translate into long-term success, we still need stronger infrastructure, greater visibility, and systems that support athletes throughout their journey, from grassroots to elite levels.

Over the past decade, Indian squash has made significant strides. Our national federation has played a pivotal role in this transformation.

Under the leadership of Mr Cyrus Poncha, the sport has witnessed a surge in participation, improved domestic structures, and encouraging international performances.

Now is the time to build on this foundation and take Indian squash to even greater heights.

How important are events like the Asian Juniors and World Juniors in building future world champions?

They are essential. These events are pressure environments where players face different styles and temperaments. Performing here builds the kind of experience that no amount of training can replicate. It is also where we benchmark ourselves globally.

What kind of support system, institutional, parental, or otherwise, is critical for players like Anika?

All three matter. Institutional support provides resources. Coaches like us give structure and technical guidance. But without family support including logistics, emotional strength, academics, it is nearly impossible to sustain progress. Anika's parents have played a huge role by making all of it work behind the scenes.

***

'If I Mess Up, He Tells Me Straight'

IMAGE: Anika with Coach Abhinav Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

What is the coach-player dynamic like between the two of you?

Anika: We are honest with each other. If I mess up, he tells me straight. But we also laugh a lot, especially during drills that go wrong.

Abhinav: There are debates, especially over match strategy. But those are good signs. It means she's thinking about the game.

How do you both deal with failure and success? Is there a post-match ritual or routine you follow?

Abhinav: We watch the match videos together. Whether it is a win or a loss, we break it down the same way: what worked, what didn't.

Anika: After big matches, we usually take a break the next day. Sometimes it is just a long meal or relaxing, before we get back to training.

What message would you both like to give aspiring young athletes in India, especially those balancing sports and studies?

Anika: Don't give up if it feels hard. If you are passionate, you will figure out how to make time for both.

Abhinav: Build a team including parents, teachers, coaches, who understand your goals. And remember, it is okay to take it one step at a time.